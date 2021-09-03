Two events cause Cumberland House COVID outbreak

An increasing number of cases has caused the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) to declare a COVID outbreak in Cumberland House Cree Nation.

The outbreak notice was issued on September 3 with the cases linked to two events on August 28.

An infectious person was at the Senator Pierre Settee Memorial hall between 9:00 and 11:30 pm and an infectious person was also at the JB Settee Memorial Arena between 9:00 pm and 2:20 am.

As per Disease Control Regulations, all individuals in attendance during this date and time should:

• Immediately self-isolate and remain on isolation until September 11, 2021

• Seek testing for COVID-19 immediately, and again on September 7. 2021

Exception: If you have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received on or August 13, 2021, you do not need to self-isolate but:

• Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until September 11, 2021

• If symptoms develop, start self-isolating immediately and seek testing

• If you need to check your vaccination status, please access MySaskHealthRecord.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

Call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you develop symptoms; you may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. For more information on self-monitoring and self-isolation, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19