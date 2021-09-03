RCMP caution residents about increased police presence on Beardy’s and Okemasis

Residents of Beardy’s and Okemasis can expect to see an increased police presence at multiple locations in the community while RCMP deal with an ongoing incident.

RCMP have asked residents to avoid areas where police are present, and follow any police direction provided.

An RCMP communications representative said police will provide more information as soon as possible. They will also notify the public if there is an increased risk to public safety.

The original update was sent out at 9:07 a.m. on Friday.