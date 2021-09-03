Raiders training camp dates set

Scrimmages start Thursday Sept. 9; Green and White Game to be held on Saturday, Sept. 11

The Prince Albert Raiders will officially start the process of building their roster for the 2021-22 Western Hockey League season next week.

The team announced on Friday morning that the on-ice scrimmage portion of their training camp will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 at the Art Hauser Centre, with their annual Green and White intrasquad game slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Admission for Thursday and Friday’s sessions, which will be held at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., is free, while the Green and White game will require a minimum donation of $2 per person to the Raiders education fund in order to attend.

The rosters for this year’s training camp will be announced by the club at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Raiders also announced that tickets for their two pre-season contests and all single game tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 13.

They will host the Regina Pats on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saskatoon Blades on Friday, Sept. 24 in exhibition affairs before kicking off the regular season against the Pats on Friday, Oct. 1.

Around the WHL

The Seattle Thunderbirds added a player to their blueline on Friday morning as they acquired 19-year-old Cory King from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2024 WHL Draft.

King, who is from Souris, Man., was a fifth round pick by Moose Jaw in 2017 and had 10 points in 64 games over the last two seasons with the Warriors.

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther is now officially a prospect of the Arizona Coyotes after signing an entry-level contract with the team on Monday.

The 18-year-old has been a key player for his hometown squad since being taken first overall in 2018, as he’s recorded 87 points in 78 games and was the WHL rookie of the year in 2019-20.

Around the CHL

The Ontario Hockey League announced on Thursday afternoon that incoming London Knights blueliner and Montreal Canadiens first round pick Logan Mailloux has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s expectation for appropriate conduct by a player.

While playing for SK Lejon in Sweden, the 18-year-old was charged in November with taking and distributing an offensive photo without consent following a consensual sexual encounter, which didn’t become public knowledge until an article by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff in July.

Considered to be a potential second round pick in the 2021 NHL DRaft before the news came out, Mailloux released a statement prior to the draft saying “I don’t feel I have demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege (of being selected) in the 2021 Draft.”

The Canadiens surprised everyone in the hockey world by taking Mailloux 31st overall, but he will not be attending the team’s rookie camp or training camp this month.

In their statement, the OHL said that Mailloux will have the opportunity to apply for reinstatement to the league on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

“A decision regarding reinstatement will be based in part on his conduct since his return to Canada and the appropriate treatment, counselling, mentoring and or education he receives from the date of this decision,” the OHL added.

A second round pick by the Knights in the 2019 OHL Draft, Mailloux played in four games for the Knights during the 2019-20 campaign while recording 68 points in 48 contests for the GOJHL’s London Nationals.

He was expected to join the perennial OHL powers on a full-time basis last year, but the campaign never started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.