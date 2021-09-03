Escaped inmate caught in hours

An inmate missing from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge was caught just hours after staff noticed he was missing.

During the 10:30 p.m. count on September 2 staff members at the minimum-security federal institution discovered that Lucas Paintednose was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. September 3, 2021, Lucas Paintednose was apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.