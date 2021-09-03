An increased risk of catching COVID exists for everyone who was at the Zion Lutheran Church in Nipawin on Aug. 29 between 10 and 11 am.

The SHA issued the alert on Sep. 3 and said that anyone who was at the church should immediately self-isolate and remain that way until Sept. 12.

They should be tested immediately for the virus and then again on Sept. 8 unless they have received two doses of the vaccine and the second dose was prior to August 15.

Vaccinated people do not need to self-isolate but should monitor for symptoms of being infected until September 12.

If symptoms develop, then self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

Symptoms can include things like fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pain, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.