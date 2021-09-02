Province reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 170 recoveries, one death in Thursday update

Health officials announced 267 new COVID-19 cases, 170 recoveries, and one death in Monday’s COVID update.

Health officials also administered 2,933 new vaccine doses, 1,185 of which were first doses.

The lone death occurred in the Saskatoon region. There have now been 608 deaths out of 54,953 reported cases in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

Roughly 38.6 per cent of new cases are from patients in their 20s and 30s. Roughly 13.5 per cent of cases involve patients who were fully vaccinated.

North Central reported 40 new cases and 17 recoveries, bringing the region’s active case total to 372. Prince Albert reported 15 new cases, while North Central Zone 1 reported 16 and Zone 3 reported nine.

There are now 198 active cases in Prince Albert, 140 in Zone 1, and 34 in Zone 3.

The Far North West reported 15 new cases and 15 recoveries, however the region’s active case total actually increased to 118 due to a number of previously announced cases that were assigned to the region on Thursday.

The Far North East reported 31 new cases and six recoveries, bringing their active case total to 291. Far North Central reported two new cases and one recovery, bringing their active case total to 32.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin, reported seven new cases and 18 recoveries, dropping their active case total to 123.

The province added three positive cases from Saskatchewan residents who were tested out of province to Thursday’s total. They also removed five positive cases because the patients were not from Saskatchewan.

As of Sept. 2 there are 134 COVID patients in hospital, including 23 in the ICU. Of those 134 patients, 97 were not fully vaccinated.

North Central has 31 patients in hospital, a decrease of four from the day before.

Increased risk of COVID-19 in MacDowall, Tisdale, Nipawin

Health officials warned residents about an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure in the MacDowall area following a conference hosted by the Canadian Revival Centre.

According to the SHA, an infectious person attended the conference at Living Waters Camp at Adamson Lake from Aug. 18-22.

All individuals who attended and did not receive a second vaccine dose on or before Aug. 8 should get tested and immediately self-isolate until Sept. 5.

Health officials also warned of increased exposures at businesses in Nipawin and Tisdale. Residents who visited the Coop Grocery Store in Nipawin from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 are asked to self-isolate until 14 days after their exposure. Individuals who received their second dose at least 14 days before the exposure are exempt.

Individuals who visited Canna Cabana in Tisdale from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug 23-24, and 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 are also asked to self-isolate, unless they received their second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to their exposure.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home, and avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated. That means staying away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public settings.