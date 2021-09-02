Increased risk of COVID-19 in MacDowall

On Thursday afternoon the SHA sent out an advisory that there was an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in MacDowall where a person or persons attended while infectious

The advisory was at the Activation Conference hosted by the Canadian Revival Center and held at Living Waters Camp at Adamson Lake in MacDowall.

The conference took place from Aug. 18 to 22.

All individuals in attendance during this date and times should immediately self-isolate and remain on isolation until Sept. 5 and seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.

The lone exception is if individuals have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received on or Aug. 8 Those individuals do not need to self-isolate but should still self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Sept. 5 and If symptoms develop, they should start self-isolating immediately and seek testing.

Self-isolation means individuals need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.