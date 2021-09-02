Get back at it with group fitness

We’re back! It’s back to school and back to regular fitness programs. Chances are the pandemic has curtailed your fitness program, so now is the time to get back into the groove and keep your body healthy.

Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 8, I will be leading a program for older adults each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Margo Fournier Centre. This drop-in program, called Easy Adult Fitness, is suitable for adults of all ages. The program is designed for people 55 and older, but several of the regular participants are in their ninth decade. At our age, we don’t have anything to prove, so we work at our own level to the best of ability and gently support the efforts of other participants.

Canadian guidelines suggest we get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week plus muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days a week. That’s why every session of Easy Adult Fitness includes exercises that strengthen the legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders, and arms.

If you have a chronic health condition such as arthritis, diabetes, or heart disease, talk with your doctor to find out if your condition limits your ability to be active. I’m not a physiotherapist or a personal trainer, so I can’t prescribe specific exercises for you. But I can offer you an hour of fun on weekday mornings that will ramp up your metabolism and get you ready to take on the day.

Every Monday we do strength training using hand weights. Then we stretch and strengthen with relaxing chair-assisted yoga. You don’t have to get down onto a mat to reap the benefits of yoga.

The Wednesday and Friday classes rotate through a series of time-tested programs that provide aerobic activity, strength training and stretching. Because the class is drop-in, you can skip the classes you don’t like and only pay for the classes that you attend. It’s a win-win situation.

Bring your water bottle and gym shoes to class; all other equipment is provided. You will be offered hand sanitizer at the door but masks are optional at this time. You will sanitize your own chair and exercise equipment before and after class.

The City of Prince Albert offers many fitness options for senior fitness on its website citypa.ca.

I’m excited about getting back into the routine of regular group fitness classes. I look forward to seeing you too!