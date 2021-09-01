‘This is your shot’: Vaccinated Métis get a chance to win big prizes

The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan (MN–S) announced on Wednesday that it is launching a new vaccination incentive program encouraging Métis citizens to get fully vaccinated for a chance to win prizes.

There will be an early bird draw, weekly draws for educational scholarships and other prizes, as well as a final grand prize draw at the end of November.

The campaign is dubbed “This is Your Shot” and features a draw open to all fully vaccinated MN-S citizens. The early bird entry deadline is 5pm September 4 with a grand prize final deadline to enter by November 24.

“As the government of the Métis Nation in Saskatchewan, we will continue to do whatever we can for the health and wellbeing of our citizens and our communities,” MN–S President Glen McCallum said.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most like time spent with loved ones, attending live events, and holding social gatherings. Our Métis government is offering these vaccination incentives and supports to our citizens to do our part in encouraging everyone to get their vaccine.”

MN-S said the drive is part of ongoing efforts and commitment to supporting Métis citizens, families and communities “as we collectively deal with the ongoing reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We need to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. The Métis Nation– Saskatchewan government continues to partner with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to host vaccination clinics throughout the province during our This is Your Shot incentive program,” MN–S Health Minister Marg Friesen said.

“We encourage citizens to get vaccinated and to protect each other to keep our families and communities safe.”

There are 80 educational scholarships with a value of $25,000 for citizens between 12 and 30 years old available.

“This is a win-win for Métis students,” MN–S Post-Secondary Education Minister Leonard Montgrand said.

“We are very excited to provide scholarships to support our youth, recognizing their vaccination efforts as well as providing them with some financial support towards their future educational pursuits.”

Other prizes include a truck, a pontoon boat, a snowmobile, laptops, cell phones, and a variety of gift cards.

The contest is open to fully vaccinated Saskatchewan Métis citizens and citizens with applications for citizenship in process.

More information is available at www.mnsvaccinedraw.com or by calling 1-833- 638-4775.