Province reports 4 more deaths in Wednesday COVID update

A patient in the Far North Central Zone and another in the North East have died after testing positive for COVID-19.Those were among four deaths reported by the province in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update. The other deaths both occurred in Regina.

Health officials also announced 321 new COVID-19 cases, along with 149 recoveries. That’s the second time in the last five days Saskatchewan has reported more than 300 new cases in one day.

Healthcare workers reported administering 1,789 new vaccine doses, 770 of which were first doses. A total of 659,823 eligible Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated, including 46,025 in North Central.Saskatchewan also announced 149 new recoveries.Roughly 35.5 per cent of the province’s new cases are from patients in their 20s and 30s. Roughly 15.6 per cent of new cases are in patients who are fully vaccinated.

North Central reported 38 new active cases and 21 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the region’s active case total to 341. Prince Albert reported 19 of those new cases. North Central Zone 1 reported 16, while Zone 3 reported three.The province added two new cases to North Central’s total after getting test results back from a private lab. They also subtracted one case because the patient was not from Saskatchewan.

There are now 192 active cases in Prince Albert, along with 124 in North Central Zone 1 and 25 in North Central Zone 3.The Far North West reported 13 new cases and four recoveries. There are now 104 active cases in the region.The Far North East reported 69 new cases and four recoveries, bringing their active case total to 266.

Far North Central reported four new cases and one recovery. There are now 26 active cases in the area.

The North East, which includes Tisdale, Melfort and Nipawin, reported seven new cases and 19 recoveries. There are now 132 active cases in the area.A total of 607 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. The province has reported an average of 263 new cases per day over the last seven days.

There are 134 patients in hospital with COVID-19–four more than reported on Tuesday–with 30 of those patients in the intensive care unit. Roughly 72 per cent of patients in hospital are not vaccinated.North Central reported 35 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of one from the day before.