Area communities receive Targeted Sector Support (TSS) funding

The provincial government recently announced approved projects under the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) initiative, which is aimed at building capacity, fostering good governance and encouraging inter-municipal co-operation.

“We are pleased to support municipalities across the province through our innovative Targeted Sector Support program,” Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said in a release.

“It is wonderful to see municipalities working together to advance projects that will serve their communities.”

The TSS program provides cost-shared grants, up to 75 per cent on eligible costs, to municipalities partnering to strengthen their core municipal responsibilities through projects focused on regional co-operation, capacity building and good governance.

In the region approval was received in the RM of Canwood for an Urban and Regional Planning and Cooperation project in the Regional Cooperation stream with a contribution of $46,125, the Village of Meath Park was approved for an Official Community Plan, Zoning Bylaw and Inter-Municipal Development Agreement in the Regional Cooperation stream with the government contributing $ 20,377.

The total provincial funding administered by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) was $724,734.

Since 2020, 56 grants totaling over $1.9 million were approved by the TSS Steering Committee, which consists of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA), the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities, and the Government of Saskatchewan.