Warman RCMP have released more details about a collision southwest of Delisle that forced emergency crews to shut down Hwy 7 in both directions.

Police say a grain-hauling semi collided with an SUV at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. STARS air ambulance transported the man driving the SUV to hospital with serious injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

Delisle Fire and Rescue and Medavie Health Services West also responded to the collision.

Hwy 7 was closed for several hours while a forensic collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The highway has since reopened.