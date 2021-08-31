Meadow Lake RCMP revive man with naloxone

A man in Meadow Lake is alive thanks to an RCMP officer that recognized an opioid overdose and gave him naloxone.

Police say that on August 30, 2021 at approximately 12:45 p.m an officer from the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment responded to the call of an unconscious, non-breathing male in a community in their detachment area.

Upon arrival, the officer found a man showing signs of opioid overdose.

The officer administered his RCMP-issued Naloxone and began CPR on the male, who regained consciousness shortly after. The officer continued first aid until EMS arrived.

“This is a great example of what can happen when someone recognizes the symptoms of an overdose and calls for emergency assistance. Emergency responders, including the RCMP, are trained to provide immediate care when they arrive at the scene of an overdose emergency,” says S/Sgt. Ryan How from the Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment.

The male is expected to recover.

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a global campaign to end overdose while remembering, without stigma, its victims.

Part of those efforts is sharing the fact that Naloxone saves lives. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, quickly counters the effects of an opioid overdose.

Saskatchewan RCMP officers carry Naloxone as part of their standard kit and are trained to administer it.

Members of the public who may be at risk or know of someone who might be can buy the kit at a pharmacy or call the provincial Take Home Naloxone Program and get the kit and the training in how to use it.

Details are available here: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/mental-health-and-addictions-support-services/alcohol-and-drug-support/opioids/take-home-naloxone-program-sites.

Overdoses are an emergency. Symptoms include dizziness, confusion, weak or no breathing, blue lips and nails, or choking/gurgling sounds. If you suspect someone is overdosing, call 911.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose, including the person overdosing.