Meadow Lake campground shooting believed to be a murder-suicide

A 34-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are dead in what RCMP consider a murder-suicide at Lions Park campground in Meadow Lake.

Police say the incident is domestic in nature. They are not seeking additional suspects, according to a press release, and do not plan to lay charges. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Saskatoon.

Another adult woman known to the couple was also injured during the incident. She was transported to hospital for treatment with minor injuries and has been released.

Police attended the scene at 2:44 p.m. on Aug. 30 after multiple reports of gunfire at the campground. On arrival, police found the 34-year-old woman from Flying Dust First Nation dead outside a camper trailer. A 34-year-old man from Thunderchild First Nation was found dead inside that camper by apparent suicide.

Police say they were on their way to conduct a wellness check on the 34-year-old woman when they heard reports of gunfire at the campground.