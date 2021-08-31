Details for AgriRecovery Program announced

On Monday, Aug. 30 Agriculture Minister David Marit announced details of the AgriRecovery program, now referred to as the 2021 Canada-Saskatchewan Drought Response Initiative. Producers can submit applications toward the Initiative on September 1, 2021.

The initiative will consist of two payments totaling up to $200/head for cattle, with adjustments based on animal unit equivalents for other livestock. The initial payment will provide producers with $100 per breeding female equivalent in inventory as of August 1, 2021. Secondary payments will be up to $100 per breeding female equivalent in inventory as of December 31, 2021.

“We are here to support livestock producers during this difficult time,” Marit said in a release.

“We have worked efficiently to solidify initiative details and understand producers need financial assistance to help offset costs associated with herd management decisions. We are eager to begin accepting applications for the Initiative on September 1.”

Eligible livestock for the Initiative include Canadian-owned female beef and dairy cattle, bison, elk, sheep or goats that are bred or intended to be bred. The number of open replacement females that can be considered eligible livestock is 15 per cent of the total number of bred females.

Earlier this month, Marit announced $119 million in direct support for drought-affected livestock producers under the AgriRecovery program. AgriRecovery is part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership agreement, with funding shared on a 60-40 federal-provincial basis.

The 2021 Canada-Saskatchewan Drought Response Initiative will provide financial relief to help offset the extraordinary costs livestock producers face related to the current drought, with a per head payment on female breeding livestock.