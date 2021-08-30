Province reports two COVID-19 deaths in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new deaths in North Central on Monday, both deaths were in the 60 to 69 age group.

This was among three new deaths in total in the province, the other death was in Saskatoon and the age group was not available.

There have now been 601 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There were also 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central on Monday. This was among a total of 199 cases reported in the province.

Saskatoon led the province with 62 new cases.

Of the 54,076 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 2,068 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 163 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 84 active cases and North Central 3 has 19 active cases.

According to the province, 40.2 per cent of new cases are in patients in their 20s and 30s.

There are currently 111 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 68 of which are not fully vaccinated. There are currently 84 patients receiving in patient care and 72 in intensive care. North Central has 25 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 228, or 19.0 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 195 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,402.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,133 cases are from the North area (5,132 North West, 5,117 North Central and 1,884 North East).

There were 2,123 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of August 30, there have been 1,022,156 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,475,692.

There were 114 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 45,519 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

667 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 665 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 30.

This was among 12,451 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 76 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 9,1464 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,114 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 464 are Gamma (P.1) and 1,876 are Delta (B.1.617.2).