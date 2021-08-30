Increased COVID-19 exposure risk in Nipawin

Residents of Nipawin are being warned of increased COVD exposure at four locations, including Pioneer House, a senior living facility.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said on August 30 that a person was infectious at the following locations and times:

Little Gieni’s Restaurant, 101 1st St. W.

Aug 19 5pm to 10:30 pm

Aug 20 12pm to 2pm and 4 pm to 10:30 pm

Aug 21 5 pm to 10 pm

Western Financial Group Inc., 116 1 Ave E

Aug 23- 27 8:30am to 5pm

Chicken Delight, 101 Centre St.

Aug 16, 18,19,20, 21 & 22 8 am to 9 pm

Pioneer House –Senior Housing, 119 3 Ave E

Anyone visiting this senior housing facility August 9 until August 29.

As per Disease Control Regulations:

– all individuals in attendance during these date and time should:

Immediately self-isolate and remain on isolation until 14 days after exposure date (example: exposure was Aug 23, isolate until Sept. 6)

– Seek testing for COVID-19 immediately, and again 10 days after exposure date

There is an exemption if you have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received 14 days prior to the exposure date. (example: exposure was on Aug 16, first COVID vaccine was May 23 and second dose was July 15), you do not need to self-isolate but:

Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for symptoms for 14 days after exposure date

If symptoms develop, start self-isolating immediately and seek testing

Self-isolation means you need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

Call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you develop symptoms; you may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The North East 1 health reporting zone, which includes Nipawin, Carrot River and surrounding communities had 85 active cases of COVID on August 30, with 10 having been added in the previous 24 hours.