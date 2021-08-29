There were 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the North Central zone on Sunday, August 29 a reduction from the 65 announced the day before.

The new cases brought the active load up to 297 cases but hospitalizations reduced by five to 28 people.

There were 4,732 recoveries since the pandemic started.

No new deaths were reported.

Another 222 doses of vaccine were given out with 127 of those second doses which means 95 people received their first does.

So far, 45,862 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Provincially, one new death was reported, bringing the total deaths to 598, which means Saskatchewan has a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent.

Today, another 257 cases were added to the provincial total.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (6), Far North Central (2), Far North East (5), North West (38), North Central (23), North East (10), Saskatoon (97), Central West (8), Central East (9), Regina (17), South West (5), South Central (6) and South East (3) zones and three (28) new cases have pending residence information.

Fourteen cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (from August 26 (one) and August 27(one)), North West (from Aug 27(one)), North Central (from August 26 (one) and August 27(one)), Saskatoon(from August 26 (one) and August 27(two)), and Central West (from August 16(one)) zones.

One resident confirmed positive tested out-of-province was added to the case counts in South East zone (from August 27 (one).

To date, 53,875 cases are confirmed with 12,840 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 12,442 cases are from the Regina area, 12,060 cases are from the North area (5,095 North West, 5,095 North Central, 1,870 North East), 6,477 cases are from the Far North area (3,176 Far North West, 479 Far North Central, 2,822 Far North East), 6,311 cases are from the South area (1,265 South West, 2,039 South Central, 3,007 South East), 3,511 cases are from the Central area (928 Central West, 2,583 Central East).

Also, 234 cases have pending residence information and 2,065 cases are considered active and 51,212 cases are considered recovered.

Almost two-fifths (38.1 per cent) of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category.

As of August 29th, a total of 108 individuals are hospitalized; including 83 inpatient hospitalizations and 25 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 108 patients, 77 (71.3 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.

So far, 1,020,033 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

As of August 26, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 855,986 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,058,684 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 225 (18.7 new cases per 100,000).