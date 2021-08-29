Mintos add Doan Smith to coaching staff

The Prince Albert Mintos have officially finalized their coaching staff for the 2021-22 Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League season.

The club announced on Friday morning that Doan Smith will be an assistant coach for the Mintos during the upcoming campaign, which will see Tim Leonard returning as bench boss and longtime assistant Bryan Swystun coming back for another campaign.

Smith, who is 26 years of age, is currently the head instructor and area manager for the Global Sports Academy in Prince Albert.

Before being involved as a coach for the Airdrie Bantam Xtreme and the Fernie Academy Under-18 program and working as a scout for the AJHL’s Drumheller Dragons, Smith played in the KIJHL for the Columbia Valley Rockies and the Fernie Ghostriders before spending two seasons in Sweden.

The Mintos also announced on Friday morning that they had 16-year-old Big River blueliner Logan Beebe.

Beebe had an assist in three games last year for the Lloydminster Under-16 Bobcats and had 28 points in 65 games for the Under-15 Bobcats from the 2018 to 2020.

The Mintos are currently gearing up for their first pre-season game, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Tisdale against the host Trojans.

