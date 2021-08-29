Bombers and Klippers to play exhibition game in Prince Albert on Sept. 12

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League will be returning to the home of one of its most successful franchises in two weeks.

The Flin Flon Bombers announced on Sunday morning that they will be taking on the Kindersley Klippers in a pre-season contest at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday, Sept. 12.

A start time for the game has yet to be announced.

After the 2020 playoffs and the 2020-21 regular season both came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SJHL is getting back underway this week with training camps ahead of the start of pre-season play this Friday.

The 2021-22 campaign, which will see the Estevan Bruins host the Centennial Cup, will begin on Friday, Sept. 24.

Prior to joining the WHL in 1982, the Prince Albert Raiders were the dominant force in the SJHL.

They won eight championships in 11 years, including seven in a row from 1976 to 1982, and captured the Centennial Cup in 1977, 1979, 1981 and 1982.

Their last Junior A contest was held at the then-named Communiplex, as they completed a clean sweep of the Guelph Platers and captured their fourth national title with an 8-4 triumph on May 6, 1982.