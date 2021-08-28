65 new cases in COVID jump for North Central

Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the North Central region, with 65 new cases reported Aug. 28.

That marks an increase of 29 from the previous days reporting and has resulted in an active case load of 282.

Along with the jump in cases was a jump in hospitalizations with another 16 people hospitalized since yesterday, bringing the total to 33.

So far, 4,717 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases, many are in North Central 1, which includes everywhere from Big River to Birch Hills, Candle Lake, Shellbrook and Waskesiu.

Total cases in North Central 1 number 106 with 26 new infections in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,065 cases have been diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic. Deaths remain at 66 people.

Another 262 tests were performed.

Also on Aug. 28, 113 more vaccinations were reported which included 64 people becoming fully vaccinated and means 49 first doses were reported.

Provincially, 369 new cases were reported, an increase of 111 from the day previous and 110 people are in the hospital.

Total active infections are 1,987.