Young musician who spent 1 year saving for first fiddle receives Robert Anderson Memorial Fund bursary

At seven-years-old, Sebastian MacGregor began the biggest money-saving effort of his life.

The Princess Margaret Elementary School student wanted to learn how to play the fiddle, but didn’t own one. Instead of begging or pleading with is parents, MacGregor began saving. One year later, he had enough money to purchase his first instrument.

“I really didn’t think he’d do it,” said Jennifer Nieman, Sebastian’s mom, during an interview on Friday. “I just told him if he wanted to play, he’d have to save up for it.”

MacGregor began fiddle lessons with Prince Albert music legend Donny Parenteau not long after. They’ve completed roughly six months of virtual lessons since then, and Nieman said she’s noticed a positive change in her son’s life. It’s something she’s extremely grateful for.

“He’s started really opening up and talking more,” she said. “He’s getting really excited.”

Sebastian’s mother wasn’t the only one who noticed his efforts. Donny Parenteau said he was impressed by the young musician’s commitment to saving everything from allowances to cash gifts at Christmas to quarters left by the tooth fairy.

When the Robert Anderson Memorial Fund began looking for musicians worthy of receiving one of their $500 bursaries, Parenteau pointed them towards his young protégée who had shown so much discipline in purchasing his first fiddle.

“Any money that he had coming, he managed to save that to buy something that he wanted to do,” Parenteau said. “That’s inspiration up the whazzoo. I absolutely love it, and I love teaching him.

“For him at seven years old, to (have) that motivation to save that money to buy that first instrument, that’s really cool,” he added.

Robert Anderson Memorial Fund founder Brian Sklar was on hand to present MacGregor with the $500 bursary on Friday. Sklar said he was eager to support the next generation of musicians who needed a bit of a boost to purchase gear or take lessons.

“Guys like Donny and me want to make sure guys like him (Sebastian) have a shot at it,” Sklar explained. “Obviously, he is dedicated and talented, and that’s what it’s all about.”

“The fiddle’s been really good for me, and it can be for him too,” he added. “It’s wonderful therapy.”

MacGregor’s first fiddle is smaller “starter” instrument that will need to be replaced as he gets older. The $500 bursary will help cover that cost.

The young fiddler was hesitant to speak at Friday’s presentation, but said he’s wanted to play the fiddle for a long time.

Parenteau said he’s looking forward to continuing lessons with the youngers, which have been difficult since they’ve been restricted to virtual sessions only.

Parenteau said he’d like to see the $500 bursary donation inspire other residents to support young musicians in Prince Albert. As cool as it is to see a student scrimp and save to buy his first fiddle, he hopes other aspiring musicians don’t have to do the same thing.

“When you go to a hockey game, imagine hockey without music? What would that be like, sitting there in the stands and not hearing music?” he said. “Remember that. If anybody ever wants to contribute, and they see a music school or they see a struggling little player somewhere who really wants to go to lessons but can’t, throw a few dollars their way if you can.”