Two deaths related to COVID-19 reported in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new deaths in North Central on Friday, one in the 60 to 69 age group and one in the 70 to 79 age group. There have now been 596 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There were also 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central on Friday. This was among a total of 219 cases reported in the province. Saskatoon led the province with 61 new cases.

Of the 53,262 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,753 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 136 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 84 active case and North Central 3 has 12 active cases.

Three cases with pending residence information were also added to North Central.

According to the province, 40.3 per cent of new cases are in patients in their 20s and 30s.

There are currently 97 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 68 of which are not fully vaccinated. There are currently 75 patients receiving in patient care and 22 in intensive care. North Central has 17 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 177, or 14.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 105 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,993.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,853 cases are from the North area (5,019 North West, 4,998 North Central and 1,836 North East).

There were 3.618 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of August 27, there have been 101,013,851 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,822 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,469,601.

There were 298 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 45,671 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

665 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 665 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 27.

This was among 12,441 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 76 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,835 identified VOCs.

Of the 9,125 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,106 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 456 are Gamma (P.1) and 1,553 are Delta (B.1.617.2).