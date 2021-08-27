Information is being sought on the location and well being of two people in their early 20s, missing from the Muskoday First Nation for about a week.

Prince Albert RCMP say they received a report of the missing man and woman on August 26 at about 1:45 pm but that Alex McGillivary and Kathryn Cusveller were both seen last about a week ago.

Their friends and families have not been able to get in contact with them since.

McGillivary needs medications and does not have them with him and families and police are worried about their wellbeing.

Both McGillivary, age 20 and Cusveller, age 24, could be together and both have ties to Edmonton.

McGillivary is described as 5’9” and 165 lb. He has blond hair, hazel eyes and a full beard.

Alex McGillivary

Cusveller described as 5’4” and 140 lb. She has blond hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Kathryn Cusveller

If anyone has information on Alex and Kathryn’s whereabouts, please contact the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.