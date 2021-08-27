Found remains identified as Tristan Chaboyer

Humans remains found earlier this year have been confirmed as those of Tristan Chaboyer.

Prince Albert Police said on August 27 that they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The remains belonging to 24-year-old Chaboyer were found northeast of Prince Albert.

He was identified through DNA testing.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division with the Prince Albert Police Service continue to investigate.

The police service would like to thank members of the public who have provided assistance so far and encourage anyone with informationabout this investigation to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84