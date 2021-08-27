Found remains identified as Crystal Castle

Human remains found south of Prince Albert on August 25 have been identified as missing woman Crystal Castle.

Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a body in a rural area west of St. Louis and found a deceased woman.

An autopsy has been completed and the female has been identified as 28-year-old Castle. Her family has been notified.

Castle’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

She was reported missing to Prince Albert Police and was last seen August 11 with her red Dodge Dakota truck being found near the Circle K Convenience Store on 28Street East .

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit South is leading the investigation into Castle’s death. There is no additional information that can be released about this investigation at this time.

If anyone has any information about Crystal’s death, please report it to your local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Tips can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.