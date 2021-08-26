Four locations in COVID alert in Prince Albert

Four locations are included in the most recent COVID-19 exposure alert for Prince Albert.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said on August 26 that there was an increased risk at multiple locations starting on August 15.

Harold’s Family Foods Bakery Department – 200 28 Street E, Prince Albert, SK S6V 1X2

– Aug 15/21 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

– Aug 16/21 – 8:00 am to 5:00pm

– Aug 18/21 – 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

– Aug 19/21 – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

– Aug 20/21 – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

Kinsmen Water Park – 50 28 St W, Prince Albert, SK

– Aug 15/21 – 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Northern Lights Casino – 44 Marquis Rd W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 7Y5

– Aug 15/21 – 10:00am – 2:00pm and 5:00pm – 9:00pm

– Aug 18/ 21 – 10:00am -2:00pm and 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Lakeland Ford Street Fair- 3434 2 Ave W, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5G2

– Aug 21/21- 1:00pm to 4:00pm

Anyone who was at any of the locations at any of the times should immediately self-isolate and remain there until September 4.

They should also be tested for COVID-19 immediately and again on August 31.

Those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine with the second dose on or before August 7 does not have to isolate but should monitor for signs of COVID infection until September 4.

If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

Call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you develop symptoms; you may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.