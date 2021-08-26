Chambers fires manager

The Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce has parted ways with its CEO, Elise Hildebrandt, just over three years after first hiring her.

Hildebrandt was hired in June 2018, taking the reins three months after the previous manager, Kelvin Pankiw was ousted.

The Chamber announced on Thursday, Aug. 26 that that Hildebrandt was no longer in their employ.

“As of today, Elise Hildebrandt is no longer employed with the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce. Any projects that Elise was involved with will now be referred to Donna Barr at the Chamber office,” reads an email from Tracy Feher, chairperson.

Please keep an eye on further developments in this story.