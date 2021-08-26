Brown and Ziglo to square off in Ladies Lobstick final

Two former winners will battle it out on Friday at the Waskesiu Golf Course in the championship flight final of the 2021 Fountain Tire Ladies Lobstick.

Four-time champion Kim Brown, who is from Prince Albert and now calls Saskatoon home, will take on three-time title holder and defending champion Kathy Ziglo of Saskatoon for this year’s title at 10:20 a.m.

Brown, who was the low qualifier for the event, reached the final with wins over Saskatoon’s Dana Kidd and Dianne Bethune.

Bethune had earned a spot in the final four by defeating Rosetown’s Sue Skinner.

After defeating Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry in a rematch of last year’s championship match in Wednesday’s quarter-final round, Ziglo followed that up with a victory over 2016 champion Abra Thompson of Saskatoon in the semifinal on Thursday.

Thompson was to have faced Moose Jaw’s Lorie Boyle in a quarter-final contest, but Boyle was forced to withdraw before the match play portion of the tournament got underway.

Friday’s matchup marks the fourth time that the Saskatoon golfers have squared off in the final, with Brown defeating Ziglo in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The rest of Friday’s flight finals are as follows: