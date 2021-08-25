Another four people are in hospital in the North Central region, bringing to 25 the total number of COVID cases in the hospital on Aug. 25.

There were also 21 new diagnosed infections bringing the active case load to 190.

The region’s seven day average of new cases is now 18, an increase of one from the last reporting period.

Also in the last 24 hours, 117 new tests were performed, a reduction of 13 and 98 new doses of vaccine were administered, an increase of 39 from the day before.

Of those, 56 were second doses meaning 45,421 regional residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Provincially, 216 new cases were reported today which means there are now 1,528 active cases, a reduction as 97 additional people are considered recovered.

There are 108 people in the hospital, an increase of eight from yesterday and 50,725 people have recovered, an increase of 142.

For vaccinations, 1,944 new doses were given out and of those, 1,210 were second doses bringing the total of fully vaccinated Saskathchewan people to 687,508.

Saskatchewan remains the second lowest province in Canada when it comes to vaccine uptake, with 124,105 doses/100,000 population.

The only province with lower uptake is Alberta at 123,278.

Newfoundland and Labrador has the most uptake at 147,429.