Final four set at Ladies Lobstick

A quartet of golfers from Saskatoon remain in the hunt for the 2021 Fountain Tire Ladies Lobstick title heading into Thursday’s semifinal round at the Waskesiu Golf Course.

Four-time champion Kim Brown, who was the top seed in the championship flight, will face Dianne Bethune in one side of the bracket, while 2016 winner Abra Thompson will take on three-time title holder and defending champion Kathy Ziglo.

Brown, who is from Prince Albert, defeated Dana Kidd of Saskatoon in her quarter-final matchup on Wednesday, while Bethune beat Rosetown’s Sue Skinner.

On the other side of the bracket, Thompson advanced after second-seed Lorie Boyle of Moose Jaw had to withdraw from the event and Ziglo triumphed over Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry in a rematch of last year’s final.

The championship flight title match will take place on Friday.