Disappearance of Crystal Castle is suspicious

Prince Albert Police say they are treating the disappearance of a 28-year-old Prince Albert woman as suspicious.

In an update provided on August 25, PAPS said they have located the red Dodge Dakota truck that belonged to Castle but she has not been seen since Wednesday, August 11.

Castle was last seen just after 3:00 am that day, in the area of 6th Avenue and 28 Street East.

She has ties to both Regina and Estevan and her family, as well as officers, are concerned about her safety.

The file is currently being investigated by members of the PAPS Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.