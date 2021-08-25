433 grams of crack cocaine seized in past week by La Loche RCMP

More than 433 grams of crack cocaine have been seized after two investigations by La Loche RCMP last week.

“These two investigations alone have resulted in very significant amounts of illicit drugs removed from the streets,” says S/Sgt. Éric Desfossés, La Loche RCMP Detachment Commander. “The La Loche RCMP is committed to public safety, and that means we are aggressively targeting those who traffic drugs in our community – and will continue to do so.”

In addition to the recent seizures, officers also seized 16 grams of crack cocaine on July 24, seized 22 grams of crack cocaine on August 2 as well as 283 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of fentanyl on August 12. Charges were also laid in each of these incidents.

On August 20, 2021, La Loche RCMP executed a search warrant on George Street. Officers located and seized 16 grams of crack cocaine, 2 cell phones, 2 knives, a sum of cash and trafficking paraphernalia.

­­­­­Pierson Piche, age 52, of La Loche, SK is charged with:

– one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– one count of possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code­­.

Piche was remanded to custody until his second appearance in court, set for Aug. 30, 2021.

Topanga Piche, age 23 and also of La Loche is charged with:

– one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– one count of possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

Topanga Piche will appear in court on October 18, 2021.

Dawson Fontaine, age 18, of La Loche is charged with:

– one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– one count of possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

Dawson Fontaine will appear in court on October 18, 2021.

On August 21, 2021, officers stopped a vehicle on Highway #135, 15 km south of La Loche. More than 417 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of suspected fentanyl and trafficking paraphernalia were seized.

As a result, Nicholas Shingoose, age 21, of Saskatoon was charged with:

– one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

– one count of trafficking, Section 5(1), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Nicholas Shingoose will appear in court on October 4, 2021.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking in La Loche is encouraged to call the La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.