Increased risk of COVID-19 at Prince Albert Kidz Fest

On Tuesday afternoon the SHA sent out an advisory that there was an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at Kidz Fest on Aug. 19 at Kinsmen Park 2660 Central Ave.

A least one person who attended the event was infected.

All individuals in attendance during these dates and times should immediately self-isolate and remain in isolation until Sept. 2 and seek testing for COVID-19 immediately

The lone exception is if individuals have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received on or before Aug. 5. Those individuals do not need to self-isolate but should still self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Aug. 21 and if symptoms develop, they should start self-isolating immediately and seek testing.

Self-isolation means individuals need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.