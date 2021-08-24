Hydraulic flushing to start south of 19 St. E

Residents that live south of 19 Street East in Zone 2 are being warned that the City of Prince Albert will start flushing water lines on August 30.

Work will continue between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm Monday through Friday for the next four to six weeks.

Hydraulic flushing can result in loss of water pressure and discoloured water but most residences should not experience any disruption to water service, the City said in a news release on August 24.

Every year the City alternates flushing the lines on opposite sides of 19 St. E and Zone 1 was done last year.

Hydraulic flushing is a process that uses water to scour waterlines to remove sediment and build-up that accumulates in the pipes over time.

For more details on the process and a list of Frequently Asked Questions that addresses issues that may arise during the process, please visit www.citypa.ca/hydraulicflushing.