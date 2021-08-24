Brown low qualifier at Ladies Lobstick

Four-time champion earns top seed after playoff triumph over Boyle and Fry

If the qualifying rounds at the Waskesiu Golf Course are any indication, the 2021 Fountain Tire Ladies Lobstick tournament will be an extremely competitive one.

Four-time champion Kim Brown earned the top seed in the championship flight on Tuesday afternoon after defeating Moose Jaw’s Lorie Boyle and Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry in a playoff.

Brown, who is from Prince Albert and now calls Saskatoon home, was three shots behind Boyle and Fry going into Tuesday’s second round but moved into a tie for the top spot after shooting a round of 74.

Boyle and Fry took home the senior and junior championship crowns for their efforts in the first two days of the tournament.

The eight-player championship flight will get underway on Wednesday afternoon, with Brown going up against Dana Kidd of Saskatoon.

Boyle, who had a hole-in-one on the 12th hole on Monday, will face 2016 champion Abra Thompson of Saskatoon in her quarter-final contest.

The marquee matchup of the day will see Fry take on Kathy Ziglo in a rematch of the 2020 final, which saw Ziglo win her third Ladies Lobstick title.

Rosetown’s Sue Skinner and Saskatoon’s Dianne Bethune will square off in the other quarter-final of the championship flight, which will wrap up on Friday.