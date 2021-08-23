Under-15 Attack earn silver medal at field lacrosse provincials

U18 Attack capture bronze; U13 squad finishes fourth

The home field advantage at Prime Ministers Park worked in the Prince Albert Attack’s favour this weekend during the 2021 Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association field lacrosse provincial championships.

All three local squads made it to the medal round on Sunday, with the Under-15 team picking up a silver medal, the Under-18 program earning a bronze medal and the Under-13 group finishing out the tournament in fourth place.

“We’re really happy with how things went,” Javan Bexson of Prince Albert Lacrosse said. “Our Under-15 team came through with a strong weekend, the Under-13 team had an excellent showing for how young they are and our Under-18 team bounce back from some rough moments to end the weekend on a strong note.”

“The future is bright for the sport of lacrosse in Prince Albert and I hope that this weekend helped to put some fresh eyes on the game and we can see more kids coming out in the future, especially in the field lacrosse side of things.”

Lucas Punkari/Daily Herald

Jacob Boettcher of the Prince Albert Attack looks to get past Chase Foord of the Regina Reign during the Under-15 final.

After finishing third in the round-robin, the Under-15 Attack picked up a 10-7 quarter-final win over the Sturgis Trojans and a narrow 11-10 triumph in the semifinal against the Saskatoon Generals before dropping a 13-2 decision in the final to the Regina Reign.

“This was an outstanding result for our Under-15 team,” Bexson said. “They came together as a team more than any field lacrosse team I’ve ever been a part of in Prince Albert and I think the friendships that they developed over the course of this year really contributed to their success.

“We knew that Regina was going to be a very strong team as we had faced them a couple of times already this year. They are an absolute powerhouse and we knew what we were going to be up against here in the final.”

Prince Albert’s Brayden Reiger led the Under-15 tournament in scoring over the weekend with 32 points (30 goals and two assists) in eight games.

Lucas Punkari/Daily Herald

Kyler Wiese controls the ball while being guarded by Boston Gelowitz during the Prince Albert Attack and Regina Reign’s bronze medal contest in the Under-18 Division on Sunday at the 2021 Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association field lacrosse provincials.

The Under-18 Attack rebounded from a 16-2 setback against the Saskatoon Guardians in the semifinal on Sunday morning in impressive fashion as a dominant second quarter propelled them to a 16-10 victory over the Regina Reign to capture the bronze medal.

“It’s a great feeling to end the weekend like this,” said Tyson Perreault, who scored five goals in the contest. “This was the first time that we played at home and it felt awesome to come away with a medal at Max Clunie Field.

“We didn’t have the best start but we came to play as the tournament went on. We started doing more of our plays and we were getting to loose balls, which allowed us to play the type of game that we like.”

The Sturgis Trojans captured their second consecutive Under-18 title as they earned an 11-7 triumph over the Guardians.

Lucas Punkari/Daily Herald

Sawyer Elphinstone of the Prince Albert Attack works his way past Payton Inverarity of the Saskatoon Watchmen during the Under-13 bronze medal game at the 2021 Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association field lacrosse championships on Sunday afternoon at Prime Ministers Park.

Meanwhile, the Under-13 Attack earned their ticket to the final four bright and early Sunday morning with an 11-9 win over the Weyburn Rattlers.

Although they dropped a 12-1 semifinal contest to the eventual champion Regina Reign and came out on the wrong end of a 17-5 decision in the bronze medal game to the Saskatoon Watchmen, it was still a strong first showing at a provincial championship for the team.

“It was awesome for these kids to finally get a chance to play against other teams after the whole COVID-19 situation kept us from having a provincial championship for a couple of years,” coach Matt Robin said.

“It was definitely a different experience for our guys as they were getting used to paying in front of their friends and families, but I think they all had a great time and it’s something they can all learn from going forward.”