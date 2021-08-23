Prince Albert RCMP investigating fatal collision

An 84-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision on Aug. 20.

Prince Albert RCMP were dispatched to the scene at around 7 p.m., according to a media release sent out on Monday.

The collision happened on Highway 11 at the intersection with Bibby Road.

Investigation has determined that a southbound car collided with a truck that was stopped. The driver of the car, an 84-year-old male from Sonningdale, was transported to hospital where he later died. His family has been notified.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Prince Albert RCMP continues to investigate. Anyone who witnessed this collision should call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.