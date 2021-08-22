Playoffs set at Field Lacrosse provincials

Following two days of round-robin action at Prime Ministers Park, the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association will crown three provincial champions on Sunday in Prince Albert at the 2021 Field Lacrosse Provincials.

All three teams for the Prince Albert Attack are still in the hunt for medals, with the Under-18 Attack already qualified for the semifinals, which will see them take to Max Clunie Field to face the Saskatoon Guardians at 9:30 a.m.

The Under-15 Attack will take on the Sturgis Trojans in a quarter-final game at 8 a.m. at the Prime Ministers Park East Field, with the winner facing the Saskatoon Generals in the semifinal round later this morning.

Meanwhile, the Under-13 Attack will be going up against the Weyburn Rattlers in a quarter-final contest at 9 a.m. on the Prime Ministers Park Soccer Field for the chance to take on the Regina Reign in the final four.

Today marks the first time that field lacrosse provincial medals will be handed out since the 2019 tournament in Sturgis.

Prince Albert was to have held the provincials in June 2020, but they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday Scores

Under-13 Division

Moose Jaw Mustangs 16 Saskatoon Watchmen 5 (Kashton Smith (Moose Jaw) Five Goals)

Regina Reign 12 Prince Albert Attack 6 (Jackson Dunn (Regina) Four Goals)

Moose Jaw Mustangs 16 Weyburn Rattlers 4 (Lachlan Clark (Moose Jaw) Five Goals)

Regina Reign 12 Saskatoon Watchmen 6 (Jackson Dunn (Regina) Three Goals)

Regina Reign 19 Weyburn Rattlers 4 (Jack Robertson (Regina) Six Goals)

Moose Jaw Mustangs 17 Prince Albert Attack 1 (Hayden Nidesh (Moose Jaw) Four Goals and Four Assists)

Saskatoon Watchmen 12 Weyburn Rattlers 3 (Gavin Clements (Saskatoon) Five Goals)

Under-15 Division

Saskatoon Generals 14 Weyburn Rattlers 5 (Nate Gallant (Saskatoon) Three Goals and One Assist)

Yorkton Fighting Pikes 7 Sturgis Trojans 6 (Jerin Keough (Yorkton) Three Goals – Xage Miraflor (Sturgis) Three Goals)

Regina Reign 11 Prince Albert Attack 5 (Ryan McDonald and Cashton Seaborg (Regina) Two Goals and One Assist)

Saskatoon Generals 9 Sturgis Trojans 8 (Bode Rachey (Saskatoon) Six Goals and One Assist)

Prince Albert Attack 15 Yorkton Fighting Pikes 4 (Brayden Rieger (Prince Albert) Five Goals and One Assist)

Regina Reign 21 Sturgis Trojans 2 (Jacob Panko (Regina) Five Goals)

Weyburn Rattlers 10 Yorkton Fighting Pikes 4 (Sawyer Leko (Weyburn) Three Goals – Jacob Boal (Yorkton) Four Goals)

Regina Reign 9 Saskatoon Generals 6 (Jax Jeannot (Regina) Two Goals – Bode Rachey (Saskatoon) Four Goals)

Prince Albert Attack 17 Weyburn Rattlers 7 (Brayden Rieger (Prince Albert) Four Goals)

Under-18 Division

Sturgis Trojans 12 Regina Reign 2 (Shae Peterson (Sturgis) Four Goals and One Assist)

Saskatoon Guardians 15 Regina Reign 4 (Matthew Mackintosh (Saskatoon) Four Goals)

Sturgis Trojans 13 Prince Albert Attack 7 (Toby Olynyk (Sturgis) Four Goals)

Prince Albert Attack 11 Regina Reign 10 (Bauer Swystun (Prince Albert) Three Goals – Braxton MacAngus (Regina) Three Goals)

Sunday Schedule

Under-13 Division

9 a.m. – Prince Albert Attack vs. Weyburn Rattlers (Quarter-Final – Prime Ministers Park Soccer Field)

10:15 a.m. – Moose Jaw Mustangs vs. Saskatoon Watchmen (Semifinal – Prime Ministers Park Soccer Field)

11:30 a.m. – Regina Reign vs. Prince Albert/Weyburn Winner (Semifinal – Prime Ministers Park Soccer Field)

1:30 p.m. – Bronze Medal Game (Prime Ministers Park Soccer Field)

3 p.m. – Gold Medal Game (Prime Ministers Park Soccer Field)

Under-15 Division

8 a.m. – Prince Albert Attack vs. Sturgis Trojans (Quarter-Final – Prime Ministers Park East Field)

9:30 a.m. – Weyburn Rattlers vs. Yorkton Fighting Pikes (Quarter-Final – Prime Ministers Park East Field)

11 a.m. – Saskatoon Generals vs. Prince Albert/Sturgis Winner (Semifinal – Prime Ministers Park East Field)

12:30 p.m. – Regina Reign vs. Weyburn/Yorkton Winner (Semifinal – Prime Ministers Park East Field)

3:30 p.m. – Bronze Medal Game (Max Clunie Field)

5 p.m. – Gold Medal Game (Max Clunie Field)

Under-18 Division