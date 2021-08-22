North Central reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday.

This was among a total of 219 cases reported in the province.

Saskatoon led the province with 50 new cases.

Of the 52,472 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,556 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 117 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 65 active case and North Central 3 has 14 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was also added to North Central.

According to the province, 34.7 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category.

There were no new deaths were reported Saturday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 586.

There are currently 94 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 68 of which are not fully vaccinated. There are currently 82 patients receiving in patient care and 12 in intensive care.North Central has 19 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 166, or 13.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 142 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,330.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,582 cases are from the North area (4,924 North West, 4,866 North Central and 1,792 North East).

There were 1,975 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of August 22, there have been 999,644 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,180 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,460,986.

There were 172 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 45,264 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

665 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 665 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 21.

This was among 12,431 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 76 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,834 identified VOCs.

Of the 8,784 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,099 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 451 are Gamma (P.1) and 1,224 are Delta (B.1.617.2).