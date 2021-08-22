Dillon RCMP seeking public assistance locating two individuals

On Sunday the Dillon RCMP requested the public’s assistance in locating missing 74-year-old Marie Herman and her 9-year-old great grandson, Nayte Chinalquay.

Herman was last seen on Nipin Avenue in Dillon, S in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 22. She is described as being 5’6” tall, approximately 140 puounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Chinalquay is described as being 5’4” tall and was wearing a blue and red sweater when last seen.

Police and their family would like to confirm their well-being.

Herman has family in Île-à-la-Crosse and Canoe Narrows, but it cannot be confirmed that she and/or Chinlquay are travelling to either of these communities.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marie Herman and/or Nayte Chinalquay is asked to contact the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).