Field Lacrosse provincials underway

Nearly a year and a half after they were originally granted the opportunity to host the Saskatchewan Field Lacrosse provincial championships at Prime Ministers Park, the Prince Albert Lacrosse Association finally welcomed the top teams in Saskatchewan to their home field.

Friday marked the first of three days of games at the facility, which was to be the host for the event last summer until the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay in the competition.

“It was a fantastic day,” Prince Albert Lacrosse Association president Javan Bexson said. “We had beautiful weather for the most part and everyone seems happy so far.

“We have to give huge kudos to the City of Prince Albert. The facility here is in fantastic shape and the people that I’ve talked to that have come from out-of-town have told us that everything is top notch. It’s awesome to see everything come together.”

The Prince Albert Attack have three teams competing this weekend, which marks the first time a field lacrosse provincial championship has been held since the 2019 tournament in Sturgis.

“I think the guys are doing good so far, but there was defiantly some nerves for our Under-13 and Under-15 teams,” Bexson said.

“It’s a very exciting moment for them and our Under-18 team to be playing at home. For a lot of them, it’s their first provincial experience and that always brings new thrills and excitement.”

Round-robin play runs all day Saturday, with the showcase game being an 8:30 p.m. encounter between the Attack Under-15 team and the Weyburn Rattlers.

The gold medal matchups will be held on Sunday afternoon at the Prime Ministers Park Soccer Field and Max Clunie Field.

Friday Scores

Under-13 Division

Saskatoon Watchmen 14 Prince Albert Attack 7

Moose Jaw Mustangs 11 Regina Reign 6

Prince Albert Attack 12 Weyburn Rattlers 12

Under-15 Division

Saskatoon Generals 11 Prince Albert Attack 9

Regina Reign 18 Yorkton Fighting Pikes 1

Weyburn Rattlers 14 Sturgis Trojans 10

Saskatoon Generals 17 Yorkton Fighting Pikes 3

Prince Albert Attack 20 Sturgis Trojans 9

Regina Reign 22 Weyburn Rattlers 5

Under-18 Division

Saskatoon Guardians 6 Sturgis Trojans 6

Saskatoon Guardians 15 Prince Albert Attack 13

Attack Saturday Schedule