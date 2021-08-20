PA Golf and Curling Club announces Mont. St. Joseph Foundation as title sponsor for mixed provincial championships

The Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club officially announced their title sponsor for October’s mixed provincial curling championship, and got an unexpected contribution to help out with costs.

The Mont. St. Joseph Foundation will serve as title sponsor, with CEO Wayne Nogier on hand to present a cheque for $5,000, and Mayor Greg Dionne gave a surprise $1,000 donation on behalf of his family.

“That’s unbelievable,” co-chair Elaine McCloy said of the two donations. “It’s wonderful to have them on board, and (Mont St. Joseph) being our title sponsor. It’s going to be a wonderful time.”

“We’re excited,” fellow co-chair Jeff Fisher added. “After a shortened year last year, we can get back out there and see people curling and enjoying the sport.”

CEO Wayne Nogier said the foundation has a long history of supporting community events. They’ve been raising funds for more than 30 years and administering them to groups and organizations that benefit the residents at Mont. St. Joseph.

He said supporting the Mixed Provincial Curling Championships was an easy decision.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the curling club, and the community here in Prince Albert,” Nogier explained. “We really appreciate the opportunity to get on board and get involved in this event. We’re looking forward to being the title sponsor.”

The Mont. St. Joseph Foundation wasn’t the only group offering to support the event on Friday. Mayor Greg Dionne, who was on hand to deliver remarks on behalf of the City, announced a $1,000 donation on behalf of his family.

Dionne thanked Mont. St. Joe’s, and the curling club volunteers for making the event happen, and said his family wanted to provide some extra support for businesses who wanted to donate, but couldn’t.

“We were a little concerned, strictly because we are just coming out of COVID, and some businesses are still hurting,” he explained. “They would like to write a cheque, but unfortunately there not in that (financial) position, but they will be there in the future.”

CurlSask President Jim Wilson was also on hand to deliver remarks. Wilson said Prince Albert is a great location for the tournament thanks to the curling club volunteers and visitors.

“Prince Albert has a rich history of hosting curling events that are second to none,” Wilson said. “With this in mind, I am pleased to officially award the 2021 CurlSask Mixed Provincials to the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club.”

The event will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 13 to Sunday Oct. 17. The registration deadline is Sept. 27. Visit www.curlsask.ca to register.

The winner will represent Saskatchewan at the national tournament in Canmore, Alta. from Nov. 7-14.