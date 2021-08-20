North Central reports 24 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday.

This was among a total of 244 cases reported in the province.

Saskatoon led the province with 52 new cases.

Of the 52,065 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,381 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 101 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 53 active case and North Central 3 has 14 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was also added to North Central.

According to the province, 40.6 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category.

There were no new deaths were reported Thursday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 586.

There are currently 84 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 61 of which are not fully vaccinated. There are currently 69 patients receiving in patient care and 15 in intensive care.North Central has 24 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 146, or 12.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 54 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,032.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,468 cases are from the North area (4,896 North West, 4,822 North Central and 1,750 North East).

There were 2,320 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of August 20, there have been 995,362 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,542 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,455,742.

There were 272 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 44,955 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

663 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 663 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 20.

This was among 12,426 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 76 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,834 identified VOCs.

Of the 8,684 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,096 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 448 are Gamma (P.1) and 1,130 are Delta (B.1.617.2).