Nipawin teen missing from north of Candle Lake

UPDATE: RCMP located Ballantyne safely, according to a media release sent out at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 20. The Daily Herald has removed her photo from the story at the request of RCMP.

Police are looking for public help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from Heritage Lake, north of Candle Lake.

Darla Ballantyne was last seen at about 7:30 the morning of Friday, August 20.

She is from Nipawin and was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt with black leggings and carrying a backpack.

She has black hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darla Ballantyne is asked to contact the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).