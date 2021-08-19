Salazar and Pochylko set to square off in Junior Lobstick final

Following three days of match play competition at the Waskesiu Golf Course, two golfers are left in the championship flight at this year’s Coca-Cola Junior Lobstick.

Guillermo Salazar of Waskesiu and Saskatoon’s Chase Pochylko will square off on Friday for the 2021 title, with their matchup getting underway at 9:10 a.m.

The fifth-ranked Salazar, who is coming off of a win in the junior boys division at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s event at Elk Ridge last weekend, reached the final round with victories over 2020 runner-up Will Blake, Max Regier and Hudson Malinoski.

Pochylko, who earned the third seed following Monday’s qualifying and was the runner-up to Salazar last weekend, picked up wins over Darien Herlick, defending Junior Lobstick winner Alex Swinnerton and Luke Cote earlier this week.

Low qualifier Tommy Danielson defeated 2021 Saskatchewan junior boys champion Hunter Kutcher in the first round but was upset by Malinoski in the quarter-final.

Friday’s other flight finals are as follows: