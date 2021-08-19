Police seize drugs, weigh scale, and more than $8,900 in currency following Wednesday afternoon collision

A 22-year-old man from Prince Albert and 22-year-old woman from La Ronge face multiple charges after police seized a large amount of cocaine and cash following a traffic collision on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in an area near 24th Street and Fourth Avenue West in Prince Albert.

Witnesses reported two people involved in the collision fled the scene shortly afterwards. After further investigation, police located more than 125 grams of cocaine, a functioning digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and more than $8,900 in currency.

The two 22-year-old suspects face unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime charges. They were also charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident.