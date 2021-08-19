Pair arrested after theft from White Fox School in June

Nipawin and Smeaton RCMP have arrested and charged two people in connection with a break-and-enter at White Fox School in June.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on June 23. Police say two student touch-screen electronic devices were reported stolen from the school.

As a result of continued investigation, on Monday August 16 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Nipawin and Smeaton RCMP conducted a search warrant on the 400 block of Second Avenue West in White Fox, Sask. The student touch-screen electronic devices were recovered from the scene.

A 22-year-old woman was charged with possession of stolen property, and a 27-year old-man was charged with possession of stolen property as well as break and enter. The identities of the pair arrested were not revealed other than their age.

The pair will appear in Nipawin Provincial Court on Wednesday September 22 at 10:00 a.m.