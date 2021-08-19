Lac La Ronge Provincial Park part of wastewater infrastructure announcement

One area community was part of an infrastructure announcement made last Friday when Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies Jim Carr and Saskatchewan’s Government Relations Minister Don McMorris announced funding to upgrade drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in three provincial parks and nine Saskatchewan communities.

“This federal investment of over $12.7 million will help communities in Saskatchewan upgrade their drinking and wastewater infrastructure,” Carr said in a release which came before the Federal Election was called on Sunday.

“Investing in high-quality water infrastructure that will last and meet the growing needs of the population is a key part of building healthy, resilient communities in Saskatchewan, and across Canada.”

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest nearly $11 million toward these drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects in three provincial parks and nine communities across Saskatchewan,” McMorris said.

“This provincial investment will help create jobs, protect local economies, and provide clean drinking water and safe wastewater treatment services to Saskatchewan communities.”

In the region La Ronge was part of the announcement with a Lac La Ronge Provincial Park Potable Water Supply Upgrade, which includes building three new holding, re-chlorination and distribution facilities at Nut Point, Waden Bay, and Nemeibein Campgrounds, modify current distribution networks, replace the existing surface water treatment plants and other associated works. The federal and provincial investments were each $300,000, the federal component is conditional on consultation requirements being met. The contribution made by La Ronge was not available.

The SaskWater Highway 9 Regional Water Supply System project will construct a new water treatment plant and a 55.3 km potable pipeline that will provide service to the communities of Preeceville, Sturgis, Stenen, Hyas, Norquay, Pelly, Crystal Lake, Clayton No.333 and Keys No.303. Initially, the proposed system will serve approximately 2,700 individuals, however it will have the potential to serve even more people, including The Key First Nation and other surrounding rural municipalities. The project will also upgrade existing groundwater wells, a wastewater lagoon, potable water storage and distribution pumps, as well as install a non-potable pipeline and establish connection points for delivery for each community.

In Strasbourg, Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park will reconstruct its single cell facultative lagoon into a two-cell lagoon complete with synthetic, high-density polyethylene liners. Project works will include raising existing berms and rehabilitating various existing structures. The new lagoon will bring the park up to speed with federal and provincial wastewater treatment regulations and provide Rowan’s Ravine with the capacity to meet current and future park needs.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing more than $23.6 million toward these projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s Green Infrastructure Stream. Canada is contributing over $12.7 million and Saskatchewan is funding over $10.8 million. Proponents are also contributing more than $7.7 million. Funding recipients are responsible for any additional project costs.

In Saskatchewan, the Government of Canada has invested more than $969 million in over 550 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.