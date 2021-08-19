Increased risk of COVID-19 at Prince Albert restaurant

On Thursday afternoon the SHA sent out an advisory that there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at Little Caesars Pizza; 801 15 St E, Prince Albert where a person or persons attended while infectious .

The advisory was on the following dates and times Aug. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Aug. 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All individuals in attendance during these dates and times should immediately self-isolate and remain on isolation until Aug. 21 and seek testing for COVID-19 immediately

The lone exception is if individuals have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received on or July 21. Those individuals do not need to self-isolate but should still self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Aug. 21 and If symptoms develop, they should start self-isolating immediately and seek testing.

Self-isolation means individuals need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

North Central reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Thursday.

This was among a total of 190 cases reported in the province.

Of the 51,821 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan,1,203 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 96 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 39 active case and North Central 3 has 14 active cases.

As well, one cases with pending residence information was added to North Central.

According to the province 43.2 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category.

There were no new deaths were reported Thursday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 586.

There are currently 86 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. There are currently 670 patients receiving in patient care and 16 in intensive care. There are currently 24 patients in hospital in North Central. Of the 86 patients in hospital, 65 are not fully vaccinated.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 129, or 10.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 54 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,032.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,398 cases are from the North area (4,885 North West, 4,797 North Central and 1,716 North East).

There were 2,088 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. As of August 19, there have been 993,042 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,841 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,453,199

There were 156 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 44,789 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

661 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are 661 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 19.

This was among 12,4231 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 81 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,834 identified VOCs.

Of the 8,684 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,096 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 448 are Gamma (P.1) and 1,130 are Delta (B.1.617.2).